RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Ryan Mast and Draft Pick from Bruins 

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Ryan Mast and Boston’s own 2025 seventh-round pick from the Boston Bruins in exchange for defenseman Victor Soderstrom.

Mast, 22, registered five assists in 37 regular-season games with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2024-25 campaign, setting career highs in games played, assists and points.

The 6-foot-5, 221-pound blueliner made his professional hockey debut during the 2023-24 season, skating in seven contests with Providence and notching 16 points (5G, 11A) in 47 regular-season games with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL. He also played in seven postseason games with the Mariners.

A native of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Mast was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Soderstrom was originally acquired by Chicago along with forward Aku Raty and defenseman Shea Weber from the Utah Hockey Club (Mammoth) in exchange for Chicago’s own 2026 fifth-round pick on March 7, 2025.