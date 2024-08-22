McGroarty traded to Penguins by Jets for Yager

Rutger McGroarty was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday for Brayden Yager.

McGroarty, who was one of the Jets' top forward prospects, was ninth among NCAA players with 52 points (16 goals, 36 assists) last season as a sophomore at the University of Michigan.

The 20-year-old also had nine points (five goals, four assists) and was the captain as the United States won the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

“We had a difficult decision to make with this trade because we hold Brayden Yager in such a high regard as a person and prospect," Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said. "After much consideration, we decided that the opportunity to add Rutger McGroarty was ultimately in the best interest of the Penguins. He possesses the combination of ability, leadership and competitiveness that the Penguins need to achieve our goals in the short and long run. We look forward to welcoming Rutger and his family to the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins.”

McGroarty had been selected by Winnipeg with the No. 14 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Yager, a 19-year-old forward, was chosen by Pittsburgh with the No. 14 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft. He had 95 points (35 goals, 60 assists) in 57 games with Moose Jaw of the Western Hockey League last season.

He also had five points (two goals, three assists) in five games for Canada at the 2024 WJC. Yager attended the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase last month, the first evaluation event for the 2025 WJC, which will be played in Ottawa from Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2025.

Yager signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on July 24 and was expected to have a chance to play in the NHL this season.

"I would never want to limit a young player's ability to make the team," Penguins assistant general manager Jason Spezza said prior to the trade. "So he controls that in terms of how he shows up and how he plays. But we saw great growth as far as his ability to play tough matchups."