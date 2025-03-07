Ducks Acquire Defenseman Kylington from New York

The Ducks have acquired defenseman Oliver Kylington from the New York Islanders for future considerations.

Kylington, 27 (5/19/97), has appeared in 214 career NHL games with Colorado (2024-25) and Calgary (2015-24), recording 18-41=59 points with a +21 rating and 56 penalty minutes (PIM). Signed by Colorado to a one-year contract Aug. 5, 2024 through the 2024-25 NHL season, Kylington has earned 1-3=4 points and four PIM in 13 NHL games with the Avalanche this season. The 6-0, 183-pound defenseman set single-season NHL career highs in points in 2021-22 with Calgary, collecting 9-22=31 points in 73 games, ranking second among Flames defensemen in goals and third in points.

Kylington missed the entire 2022-23 season and the first half of the 2023-24 campaign due to personal reasons. Following 2023-24, he was named one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication.

Originally selected by the Calgary Flames in the second round (60th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, the Stockholm, Sweden native spent two seasons with Farjestad of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). He recorded 4-7=11 points in 50 SHL games from 2013-15. Kylington represented Sweden at the 2015 U-18 World Championship and the 2017 World Junior Championship.