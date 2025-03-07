Marchand traded to Panthers by Bruins for draft pick

Marchand, who was in his second season as captain of the Bruins, has 47 points (21 goals, 26 points) in 61 games this season. He is currently week to week with an upper-body injury sustained in a 3-2 Bruins win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

"That one goes back a long way for me and cuts deeper than any player I've gotten the privilege to know and watch thrive and become a Hall of Famer and one of the greatest Bruins ever," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said.

"We just had a gap, deep down in talking, really from Day 2 of free agency (last season) in terms of what his intentions were, where we were at, we always had a bit of term gap, it took us a while. I felt that we were able to bridge that, but again, a player is more than entitled to have an understanding of what their market value is, and do what's best for them. I have to always respect that.

"That's the decision that was made and we had to make a really, really difficult decision to say 'Let's give Brad another opportunity with a really good team,' and then he can make a decision on what he thinks is best moving forward."

The conditional second-round draft pick will become a 2027 or 2028 first-round draft pick if Florida wins two rounds of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and Marchand appears in at least 50 percent of the team's playoff games.

"I haven't even spoken to him yet, we just did the trade call. His record speaks for itself," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "We’re thrilled to have him aboard. We'll see where it goes. He's injured, we think it's a couple of weeks. We'll get our doctors on it. We've had some conversations about it, so we're comfortable acquiring him and we're excited about buckling down and moving forward to focus on being the best team we can be, to go as far as we can go. We're thrilled."

Marchand, who was the longest-tenured player on the team, is in his 16th season. He is fourth in games (1,090) and goals (422), fifth in points (976) and sixth in assists (554) in Bruins history.

He is a 14-time 20-goal scorer, including in each of the past 12 seasons, and has made the NHL All-Star Team four times (2016-17, 2020-21 first team; 2018-19, 2019-20 second team).

Marchand has 138 points in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (second), 56 goals (first), 82 assists (third) in 157 games (fourth). He won the Cup with the Bruins in 2011.