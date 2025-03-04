Frederic traded to Oilers by Bruins in 3-team deal

Boston gets prospect, picks; Edmonton also receives Jones, Hauser; New Jersey gets Lachance

Trent Frederic was traded to the Edmonton Oilers by the Boston Bruins as part of a three-team trade also involving the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Boston traded Frederic to New Jersey for unsigned forward Petr Hauser and retained 50 percent of the Frederic's salary. New Jersey traded Frederic to Edmonton for unsigned forward Shane Lachance and also retained 50 percent of Frederic's salary.

The Bruins then traded Hauser and forward Max Jones to the Oilers for defenseman Maximus Wanner, the St. Louis Blues' second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and the Oilers' fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Frederic is in the last of a two-year, $4.6 million contract ($2.3 million average annual value) he signed with the Bruins on Aug. 1, 2023, and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

The 27-year-old forward, who has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury, has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) and averaged 13:50 in ice time in 57 games with Boston this season. Frederic was selected by the Bruins in the first round (No. 29) of the 2016 NHL Draft and has 109 points (55 goals, 54 assists) in 337 career NHL regular-season games. He has five points (three goals, two assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Jones has no points in seven games with Boston this season and 21 points (13 goals, eight assists) in 38 games with Providence of the American Hockey League. Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round (No. 24) of the 2016 NHL Draft, the 27-year-old has 62 points (31 goals, 31 assists) in 265 career NHL regular-season games with Anaheim and Boston.

Hauser was selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (No. 141) of the 2022 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old has split this season between HC Plzen (no points in nine games) and HC Vitkovice (one goal, three assists in 16 games) in Czech Extraliga and HC Stadion Litomerice (five goals, four assists in 16 games) in the Czech First League.

Wanner has two points (one goal, one assist) in 22 games with Bakersfield of the AHL this season. The 21-year-old was selected by Edmonton in the seventh round (No. 212) of the 2021 NHL Draft. The native of Estevan, Saskatchewan has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 90 career AHL games.

Lachance has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 32 games with Boston University this season. The 21-year-old was selected by Edmonton in the sixth round (No. 186) of the 2021 NHL Draft. His father is former NHL defenseman Scott Lachance, who is the Devils head of United States Scouting.

Edmonton (35-21-4) is second in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Bruins (28-26-8) are two points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

