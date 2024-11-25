Tomasino traded to Penguins by Predators for 4th-round pick in 2027 NHL Draft

Philip Tomasino was traded to Pittsburgh Penguins by the Nashville Predators on Monday for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

The 23-year-old forward will travel to Pittsburgh and hopes to practice Tuesday. He signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Predators on Sept. 18 and can be a restricted free agent after this season.

The Penguins (7-12-4) host the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP) and are last in the Metropolitan Division. They lost 6-1 to the Utah Hockey Club in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Tomasino has one assist in 11 games after getting 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 41 games last season. He had 18 points (11 goals, seven assists) for Milwaukee of the American Hockey League, helping it reach the Western Conference Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Nashville's first-round pick (No. 24) at the 2019 NHL Draft, he has 71 points (23 goals, 48 assists) in 159 NHL games.

The Penguins reassigned forward Sam Poulin to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL.