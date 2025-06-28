CANUCKS ACQUIRE ILYA SAFONOV FROM CHICAGO

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club acquired forward Ilya Safonov from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations.

Safonov, 24, appeared in 51 games for Ak Bars Kazan of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in 2024.25, recording 22 points (7-15-22), 22 penalty minutes, and a +22 plus/minus rating. He also appeared in 13 postseason contests, registering five points (3-2-5), six penalty minutes, and a +2 plus/minus rating.

In 263 career KHL games across parts of seven seasons, all with Ak Bars Kazan, the 6’4”, 205lbs forward has posted 95 points (49-46-95), 86 penalty minutes, and a +50 plus/minus rating. In 59 postseason games, he has scored 17 points (8-9-17), 23 penalty minutes, and a +10 plus/minus rating.

A native of Moscow, Russia, Safonov has represented his country on multiple occasions, including the 2017 Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Safonov was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round, 172nd overall, in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.