Hague traded to Predators by Golden Knights, signs 4-year, $22 million contract

Defenseman could have been RFA; Vegas receives Sissons, Lauzon from Nashville

hague_062925

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Nicolas Hague was traded to the Nashville Predators by the Vegas Golden Knights and signed a four-year, $22 million contract on Monday. It has an average annual value of $5.5 million.

The Golden Knights received center Colton Sissons and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon; the Predators also received a conditional third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Hague had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 68 games this season and two assists in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games. The 26-year-old defenseman could have become a restricted free agent on Tuesday.

“Shortly after supplying our prospect pipeline with several talented players at this weekend’s NHL Draft, we feel we’ve made our team better and younger with this trade,” Predators general manager Barry Trotz said. “Nicolas’ profile as a defenseman is one that teams around the NHL covet -- big and physical with strong skating ability. By signing him for four years, he will play an integral role in shaping our blue line not only now, but in the future.”

Top storylines to watch for opening of NHL free agency

You May Also Like

Top storylines to watch for opening of NHL free agency

Selected by the Golden Knights in the second round (No. 34) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Hague has 83 points (20 goals, 63 assists) in 364 regular-season games. He also has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 44 playoff games, including six points (two goals, four assists) in 22 games in 2022-23, when he helped Vegas win the Stanley Cup.

Sissons had 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 72 games for Nashville this season. The 31-year-old is entering the last of a seven-year, $20 million contract ($2.857 million AAV) he signed with the Predators on July 23, 2019.

Nashville will retain 50 percent of Sissons’ salary as part of the trade.

Selected by Nashville in the second round (No. 50) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Sissons has 221 points (95 goals, 126 assists) in 690 regular-season games, and 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 71 playoff games.

Lauzon had one assist in 28 games for the Predators this season. The 28-year-old is entering the last of a four-year, $8 million contract ($2 million AAV) he signed with Nashville on June 13, 2022.

A second-round pick (No. 52) by the Boston Bruins at the 2015 NHL Draft, Lauzon has 45 points (14 goals, 31 assists) in 316 regular-season games for the Bruins, Seattle Kraken and Predators, and one assist in 22 playoff games.

“I want to thank both Colton and Jeremy for their contributions to our organization,” Trotz said. “I’m proud of what Colton has been able to accomplish in our League since we drafted him back in 2012, and we were fortunate to see Jeremy further develop here in Nashville. We wish them all the best in Vegas.”

Related Content

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Dobson traded to Canadiens by Islanders, signs 8-year contract

Gibson traded to Red Wings by Ducks for Mrazek, 2 draft picks

Coyle, Wood traded to Blue Jackets by Avalanche

Top storylines to watch for opening of NHL free agency

Top NHL restricted free agents: Bouchard, Knies could get offer sheet 

Top NHL free agent forwards: Marner, Ehlers, Boeser likely available 

Top NHL free agent defensemen: Ekblad, Provorov likely available

Latest News

Fabbro signs 4-year, $16.5 million contract to remain with Blue Jackets

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Clifton traded to Penguins by Sabres for Timmins

Tarasenko traded to Wild by Red Wings for future considerations

Kapanen signs 1-year contract to remain with Oilers

Geekie signs 6-year, $33 million contract with Bruins

Top NHL restricted free agents: Bouchard, Knies could get offer sheet 

Color of Hockey: Diversity on display at 2025 NHL Draft

McQueen picks same jersey number as Lightning McQueen

Top NHL free agent forwards: Marner, Ehlers, Boeser likely available 

Top NHL free agent defensemen: Ekblad, Provorov likely available

Giroux signs 1-year contract to remain with Senators

Schaefer makes appearance on ‘Good Morning America’ after being drafted by Islanders

Husso signs 2-year contract to remain with Ducks

McDavid contract talks will begin ‘whenever they’re ready,’ Oilers GM says

Top storylines to watch for opening of NHL free agency

Top 10 moments from 2025 NHL Draft

Panthers GM focused on Ekblad, Marchand deals ahead of free agency