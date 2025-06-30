Hague traded to Predators by Golden Knights, signs 4-year, $22 million contract

Selected by the Golden Knights in the second round (No. 34) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Hague has 83 points (20 goals, 63 assists) in 364 regular-season games. He also has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 44 playoff games, including six points (two goals, four assists) in 22 games in 2022-23, when he helped Vegas win the Stanley Cup.

Sissons had 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 72 games for Nashville this season. The 31-year-old is entering the last of a seven-year, $20 million contract ($2.857 million AAV) he signed with the Predators on July 23, 2019.

Nashville will retain 50 percent of Sissons’ salary as part of the trade.

Selected by Nashville in the second round (No. 50) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Sissons has 221 points (95 goals, 126 assists) in 690 regular-season games, and 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 71 playoff games.

Lauzon had one assist in 28 games for the Predators this season. The 28-year-old is entering the last of a four-year, $8 million contract ($2 million AAV) he signed with Nashville on June 13, 2022.

A second-round pick (No. 52) by the Boston Bruins at the 2015 NHL Draft, Lauzon has 45 points (14 goals, 31 assists) in 316 regular-season games for the Bruins, Seattle Kraken and Predators, and one assist in 22 playoff games.

“I want to thank both Colton and Jeremy for their contributions to our organization,” Trotz said. “I’m proud of what Colton has been able to accomplish in our League since we drafted him back in 2012, and we were fortunate to see Jeremy further develop here in Nashville. We wish them all the best in Vegas.”