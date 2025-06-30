Hague traded to Predators by Golden Knights, signs 4-year, $22 million contract

Nicolas Hague was traded to the Nashville Predators by the Vegas Golden Knights and signed a four-year, $22 million contract on Monday. It has an average annual value of $5.5 million.
The Golden Knights received center Colton Sissons and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon; the Predators also received a conditional third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.
Hague had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 68 games this season and two assists in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games. The 26-year-old defenseman could have become a restricted free agent on Tuesday.
“Shortly after supplying our prospect pipeline with several talented players at this weekend’s NHL Draft, we feel we’ve made our team better and younger with this trade,” Predators general manager Barry Trotz said. “Nicolas’ profile as a defenseman is one that teams around the NHL covet -- big and physical with strong skating ability. By signing him for four years, he will play an integral role in shaping our blue line not only now, but in the future.”