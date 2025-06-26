Tarasov traded to Panthers by Blue Jackets for 5th-round draft pick

Goalie was 7-10-2 this season, can become restricted free agent July 1

Tarasov_CBJ_up-close-view

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Daniil Tarasov was traded to the Florida Panthers by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 26-year-old goalie was 7-10-2 with a 3.54 goals-against average, .881 save percentage and one shutout in 20 games (19 starts) for Columbus this season. He can become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Selected by Columbus in the third round (No. 86) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Tarasov is 19-34-6 with a 3.44 GAA and .898 save percentage in 65 games (61 starts).

"On behalf of the Blue Jackets, I'd like to thank Daniil for his contributions to our organization over the past four years," Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said. "He is an outstanding young man, and we wish he and his family well in the future."

The Blue Jackets (40-33-9) finished fourth in the Metropolitan Division this season, and two points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. They have eight picks in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, including two in the first round.

Round 1 will be held on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) with rounds 2-7 on Saturday (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

The Panthers (47-31-4) won the Stanley Cup for the second straight season, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in six games. They have five selections in the draft.

