Bolduc traded to Canadiens by Blues for Mailloux

Forward sent to Montreal for defenseman, had 36 points in 72 games this season

Zachary Bolduc STL trade

© Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Zack Bolduc was traded to the Montreal Canadiens by St. Louis Blues for Logan Mailloux on Tuesday.

Bolduc, a 22-year-old forward, had 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) in 72 games this season, ranking fourth among NHL rookies in goals and led all first-year players in differential (plus-20). He had one assist in the Blues' seven-game loss to the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference First Round and can become a restricted free agent after next season.

Selected by the Blues in the first round (No. 17) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Bolduc has 45 points (24 goals, 21 assists) in 97 regular-season games.

Mailloux, a 22-year-old defenseman, has five points (two goals, three assists) in eight NHL games and split the 2024-25 season with Montreal and Laval in the American Hockey League. He was chosen by the Canadiens in the first round (No. 31) of the 2021 draft.

Montreal acquired defenseman Noah Dobson in a trade with the New York Islanders on June 27 for the Nos. 16 and 17 picks in the 2025 NHL Draft and forward Emil Heineman.

