Peterka traded to Mammoth by Sabres for Kesselring, Doan

23-year-old forward had career-high 68 points this season for Buffalo, signs 5-year contract with Utah

Peterka_BUF_up-close

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JJ Peterka was traded to the Utah Mammoth by the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan.

Peterka signed a five-year, $38.5 million contract ($7.7 million average annual value) with Utah. He could have become a restricted free agent on July 1 after completing the three-year, entry-level contract he signed with the Sabres on June 11, 2021.

The 23-year-old forward had 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 77 games this season.

Selected by Buffalo in the second round (No. 34) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Peterka has 150 points (67 goals, 83 assists) in 238 regular-season games.

Kesselring had 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 82 games for Utah this season. Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round (No. 164) of the 2018 draft, the 25-year-old has 53 points (12 goals, 41 assists) in 156 regular-season games.

He has one year remaining on the two-year contract he signed with Utah on June 28, 2024.

Doan had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 51 games for Utah this season. Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (No. 37) of the 2021 draft, the 23-year-old has 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 62 regular-season games.

He has one year remaining on the three-year, entry-level contract he signed on March 16, 2023.

