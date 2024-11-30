Jiricek traded to Wild by Blue Jackets for Hunt, 4 draft picks

Defenseman was No. 6 pick in 2022; Minnesota also receives 5th-round selection

david jiricek traded to wild

© G Fiume/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

David Jiricek was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday for Daemon Hunt and four draft picks.

Columbus received a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, third-and-fourth-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Minnesota also received a fifth-round pick in 2025.

Jiricek, the No. 6 pick by Columbus in the 2022 NHL Draft, has one assist in six NHL games this season. The 21-year-old defenseman was mostly a healthy scratch prior to being sent to Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Nov. 20. He had three points (two goals, one assist) in four AHL games.

Jiricek, who had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 43 NHL games last season, has 11 points in 53 games for the Blue Jackets.

Hunt, a 22-year-old defenseman, has played one game with the Wild this season, and has four assists in nine games with Iowa of the American Hockey League.

A third-round pick (No. 65) by Minnesota in the 2020 NHL Draft, Hunt has one assist in 13 NHL games.

"Daemon is a very good, young defenseman and we are excited to welcome him to the Blue Jackets family," Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. "In addition to adding a very good prospect, the draft picks we've acquired provide us with valuable assets that we can use to improve our club moving forward. I'd also like to thank David for his contributions during his time with our organization and wish him well."

