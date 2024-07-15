Senators acquire Bourgault and Chiasson from Edmonton

The Ottawa Senators have acquired forwards Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Roby Jarventie and the team’s 2025 fourth round pick.

Bourgault was drafted 22nd overall by Edmonton in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The 21-year-old forward spent his 2023-24 season with the Oilers’ AHL affiliate the Bakersfield Condors. In 55 games regular season games with the Condors, Bourgault scored eight goals and 12 assists for a 20-point total. In 117 career AHL games, the L’Islet, Québec native has 21 goals and 33 assists for a total of 54 points.

Chiasson was also drafted by the Oilers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, coming at 116th overall in the fourth round. Last season was the Abbotsford, British Columbia native’s first pro season, which he spent the majority of with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL. In 68 games, the 21-year-old scored nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points. Chiasson made his AHL debut with the Bakersfield Condors on April 20 in at 5-3 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights.

Headed Edmonton’s way, alongside Ottawa’s 2025 fourth round pick, is forward Roby Jarventie. He was drafted 33rd overall by the Senators in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 21-year-old forward spent most of his season with Ottawa’s AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators. In 22 regular season games with Belleville, Jarventie recorded 20 points in the form of nine goals and 11 assists. The Tampere, Finland native made his NHL debut with the Senators on November 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. In 7 NHL games with the Senators, Jarventie recorded one assist — his first NHL point.