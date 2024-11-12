Eller traded to Capitals by Penguins for 2 draft picks

Lars Eller was traded to the Washington Capitals by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday for a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 35-year-old forward has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 17 games this season. He has one season remaining on a two-year, $4.9 million contract ($2.45 million average annual value) he signed with Pittsburgh on July 1, 2023.

A first-round pick (No. 13) by the St. Louis Blues in the 2007 NHL Draft, Eller previously played seven seasons for the Capitals from 2016-23, getting 208 points (87 goals, 121 assists) in 488 regular-season games. He also had 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 59 Stanley Cup Playoff games during that time, including 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 24 games in 2018, when he helped Washington win the Cup for the first time in its history.

“We are excited to welcome Lars back to our organization,” Capitals general manager Chris Patrick said. “This move enhances our depth at the critical center position. Lars is a versatile player, that we are confident will strengthen our team’s depth and competitiveness."

In his NHL career, Eller has 409 points (182 goals, 227 assists) in 1,053 games over 16 seasons with the Blues, Montreal Canadiens, Capitals, Colorado Avalanche and Penguins. He also has 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) in 103 playoff games.

Washington (10-4-0) is in third place in the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh (6-9-2), which allowed six goals in the first period of a 7-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday, is in seventh.