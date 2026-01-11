NHL On Tap: Celebrini, Sharks host Golden Knights, look to extend streaks

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, two which are nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Scintillating Celebrini

Macklin Celebrini, who will represent Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, will look to extend his point streak to 14 games and tie Erik Karlsson for the longest such streak in the history of the San Jose Sharks (23-18-3), who look to win their fourth straight game when they host the Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS). The 19-year-old center, who has 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) during his run, is tied with Mikael Granlund (13 games in 2023-24) for the second-longest point streak in franchise history; Karlsson went 14 straight in 2022-23. Celebrini also is tied with Nathan MacKinnon (13 games, 2013-14) for the second-longest point streak by a teenager in NHL history behind only Patrik Laine (15 games, 2017-18). Jack Eichel (299 points; 114 goals, 185 assists, in 277 games), who will play for Team USA at the Olympics, can become the sixth player in Golden Knights history to have 300 points while requiring the fewest games to do so (Mark Stone reached 300 in 309 games). Stone extended his goal streak to seven games (seven goals, two assists) in a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday for Vegas (20-11-12), which has won three in a row following a five-game skid.