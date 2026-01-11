NHL On Tap: Celebrini, Sharks host Golden Knights, look to extend streaks

Ovechkin aims for another 20-goal season with Capitals; Pastrnak, Bruins face Penguins

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, two which are nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Scintillating Celebrini

Macklin Celebrini, who will represent Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, will look to extend his point streak to 14 games and tie Erik Karlsson for the longest such streak in the history of the San Jose Sharks (23-18-3), who look to win their fourth straight game when they host the Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS). The 19-year-old center, who has 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) during his run, is tied with Mikael Granlund (13 games in 2023-24) for the second-longest point streak in franchise history; Karlsson went 14 straight in 2022-23. Celebrini also is tied with Nathan MacKinnon (13 games, 2013-14) for the second-longest point streak by a teenager in NHL history behind only Patrik Laine (15 games, 2017-18). Jack Eichel (299 points; 114 goals, 185 assists, in 277 games), who will play for Team USA at the Olympics, can become the sixth player in Golden Knights history to have 300 points while requiring the fewest games to do so (Mark Stone reached 300 in 309 games). Stone extended his goal streak to seven games (seven goals, two assists) in a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday for Vegas (20-11-12), which has won three in a row following a five-game skid.

Two from 20

Alex Ovechkin can reach 20 goals for the 21st time in his NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who visit the Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SNE (JIP), SN360). Ovechkin leads all active players in 20-goal seasons, followed by Sidney Crosby (18) and Patrick Kane (17). Ovechkin (38 points; 19 goals, 19 assists) has four goals in his past three games for the Capitals (23-16-6). He’s tied with Ron Francis (20) for the second most 20-goal seasons in NHL history behind Gordie Howe (22). Steven Stamkos needs two to hit the 20-goal mark for the 16th time in his career; the Predators forward has 28 points (18 goals, 10 assists) in 44 games. Nashville (20-20-4) is 12-7-0 since Dec. 1, trailing only the Colorado Avalanche (15-3-1) for the most wins in the Western Conference over that span.

Pasta power

What will David Pastrnak do for an encore when the Boston Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins (5 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NESN, SNE, TVAS)? The forward had an NHL career-high six points (all assists) in a 10-2 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. Pastrnak (55 points; 19 goals, 36 assists), who will represent Team Czechia at the Olympics, needs one goal to become the fourth Czechia-born player to have 10 consecutive 20-goal seasons and join Jaromir Jagr (17 times from 1990-91 to 2007-08), Milan Hejduk (11; 1999-2000 to 2010-11) and Petr Sykora (10; 1998-99 to 2008-09). The Bruins (24-19-2), who play the third of a five-game homestand, seek a fourth straight victory. Sidney Crosby had an eight-game point streak end (14 points; five goals, nine assists) in a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday that ended a six-game winning streak for the Penguins (21-13-9).

Help on way for Devils

The New Jersey Devils could get reinforcements with forward Evgenii Dadonov and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic each expected to return at the Winnipeg Jets (2 p.m. ET; TSN3, NHLN, MSGSN). Dadonov has missed 22 games with a wrist injury; Kovacevic has yet to make his season debut after undergoing knee surgery in June. The Devils (22-20-2) have lost three straight by a combined score of 16-2 to fall to 13th place in the Eastern Conference; they were first in the East on Nov. 28. The Jets (16-22-5) ended an 11-game skid (0-7-4), their longest slump since the franchise moved from Atlanta prior to the 2011-12 season, with a 5-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

Delta force

The Utah Mammoth (22-20-3) look to go for 3-for-3 on their seven-game homestand when the face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Delta Center (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16). Clayton Keller, who will play for the U.S. at the Olympics, leads the Mammoth with eight points (one goal, seven assists) since Jan. 1, including five points over consecutive wins against the Ottawa Senators (3-1 on Jan. 7) and St. Louis Blues (4-2 on Jan. 9). The Blue Jackets (18-19-7) have lost four in a row (0-3-1), including 4-0 at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

The schedule

New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets (2 p.m. ET; TSN3, NHLN, MSGSN)

Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins (5 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NESN, SNE, TVAS)

Washington Capitals at Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SNE (JIP), SN360)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Utah Mammoth (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16)

Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS)

