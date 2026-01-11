Gibson, DeBrincat power Red Wings past Canadiens

Goalie makes 27 saves in shutout, forward has 3 points; Montreal 3-game winning streak ends

Red Wings at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- John Gibson made 27 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Detroit Red Wings won their third straight game, 4-0 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday.

It was Gibson's 27th NHL shutout. He is 12-2-0 in his past 14 starts, including his two previous shutouts.

Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists, and Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp each had a goal and an assist for Detroit (27-15-4), which is 14-4-2 in its past 20 games and leads the Atlantic Division with 58 points, one ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and two ahead of the Canadiens.

Jacob Fowler made 20 saves for Montreal (25-14-6), which had won three straight.

Lucas Raymond gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 4:52 of the second. He shot into an open net when the puck took an odd bounce out front from the left corner after Fowler went behind to play James van Riemsdyk's dump-in along the boards.

Larkin's power-play goal at 11:43 made it 2-0 when he scored off a face-off win after the Canadiens were penalized for too many men at 11:37. He snapped a low shot past Fowler from the top of the left face-off circle on a feed from DeBrincat, who exchanged passes with Moritz Seider at the point after Larkin won the draw.

DeBrincat scored 34 seconds into the third to push it to 3-0 when he was left open in the slot and one-timed a slapshot past Fowler on Patrick Kane's pass from the right side.

Copp scored an empty-net goal with 1:07 remaining for the 4-0 final.

