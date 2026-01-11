Woll, Nylander help Maple Leafs shut out Canucks, run point streak to 9

Goalie makes 29 saves, forward gets 3 points in return; Vancouver drops 6th in row

Canucks at Maple Leafs | Recap

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Joseph Woll made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Woll, who has four NHL shutouts, is 5-0-1 in his past six decisions.

William Nylander had a goal and two assists in his return after missing six games with a lower-body injury for the Maple Leafs (22-15-7), who are 7-0-2 in their past nine games.

Thatcher Demko allowed three goals on six shots in the first period for the Canucks (16-23-5) before being replaced by Kevin Lankinen (16 saves) to start the second period. Vancouver is 0-4-2 in its past six.

Matias Maccelli put Toronto up 1-0 at 8:03 of the first period with a power-play goal when he redirected a backdoor pass from Nylander at the top of the crease.

Max Domi made it 2-0 at 16:31. After he took a cross-ice pass from Troy Stecher, he shot low blocker from just inside of the left face-off dot.

Nylander pushed the lead to 3-0 at 19:40. He took a pass from Steven Lorentz at the blue line, got around Canucks defenseman Marcus Pettersson and cut across the top of the crease before tucking a backhand past Demko’s outstretched right pad.

Toronto went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill in the first period and 6-for-6 for the game.

The Maple Leafs went up 4-0 at 13:07 of the second period. Nylander kept the puck in at the blue line and pushed it ahead to John Tavares, who skated in alone and shot past Lankinen’s glove to end a six-game goal drought.

Nicholas Robertson shot from the slot on the power play with 14 seconds left to make it 5-0.

Latest News

Holmstrom propels Islanders to OT win against Wild

Commesso makes 36 saves for 1st NHL win, Blackhawks blank Predators

Forsling, Verhaeghe each has 2 points, Panthers edge Senators

Quinn scores twice, Sabres hold off Ducks for 3rd straight win

Gibson, DeBrincat power Red Wings past Canadiens

Kucherov gets 4 points, Lightning defeat Flyers for 9th straight win

Hurricanes rally in 3rd period, defeat Kraken for 4th straight win

Miner, Avalanche shut out Blue Jackets, extend home point streak to 21

Toffoli scores twice, Sharks complete comeback against Stars in OT

Red Wings van Riemsdyk dresses up as Batman for son’s 4th birthday

Cooley makes 27 saves, Flames end Penguins' 6-game winning streak

NHL Status Report: Slavin returns from upper-body injury for Hurricanes against Kraken

Rantanen bats puck in midair for impressive goal 

Khusnutdinov scores 4, Zacha gets 3 for 1st NHL hat tricks, Bruins ease past Rangers

NBA analyst Nash was inspired by Gretzky, shows off hockey skills

Broberg signs 6-year, $48 million contract with Blues

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL unveils climate-controlled tent for Stadium Series rink build