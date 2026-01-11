Woll, Nylander help Maple Leafs shut out Canucks, run point streak to 9

Woll, who has four NHL shutouts, is 5-0-1 in his past six decisions.

William Nylander had a goal and two assists in his return after missing six games with a lower-body injury for the Maple Leafs (22-15-7), who are 7-0-2 in their past nine games.

Thatcher Demko allowed three goals on six shots in the first period for the Canucks (16-23-5) before being replaced by Kevin Lankinen (16 saves) to start the second period. Vancouver is 0-4-2 in its past six.

Matias Maccelli put Toronto up 1-0 at 8:03 of the first period with a power-play goal when he redirected a backdoor pass from Nylander at the top of the crease.

Max Domi made it 2-0 at 16:31. After he took a cross-ice pass from Troy Stecher, he shot low blocker from just inside of the left face-off dot.

Nylander pushed the lead to 3-0 at 19:40. He took a pass from Steven Lorentz at the blue line, got around Canucks defenseman Marcus Pettersson and cut across the top of the crease before tucking a backhand past Demko’s outstretched right pad.

Toronto went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill in the first period and 6-for-6 for the game.

The Maple Leafs went up 4-0 at 13:07 of the second period. Nylander kept the puck in at the blue line and pushed it ahead to John Tavares, who skated in alone and shot past Lankinen’s glove to end a six-game goal drought.

Nicholas Robertson shot from the slot on the power play with 14 seconds left to make it 5-0.