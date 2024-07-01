Chychrun traded to Capitals by Senators

Jakob Chychrun was traded to the Washington Capitals by the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

The Senators received defenseman Nick Jensen and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Chychrun matched his NHL best with 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 82 games with the Senators last season. The defenseman also scored seven power-play goals and averaged 22:23 of ice time.

"Jakob is a 26-year-old offensive defenseman who has nearly 500 games of NHL experience," Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. "His unique skill set and experience will undoubtedly bolster our blueline, substantially increasing our offensive capabilities."

Chychrun is entering the final season of a six-year contract he signed with the Coyotes on Nov. 13, 2018.

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round (No. 16) of the 2016 NHL Draft, he has 216 points (76 goals, 140 assists) in 467 regular-season games with the Coyotes and Senators, and one goal in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games.

It's the third significant offseason trade the Capitals have made.

They acquired forward Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Los Angeles Kings for goalie Darcy Kuemper on June 19, and forward Andrew Mangiapane from the Calgary Flames for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on June 27.