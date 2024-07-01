Chychrun traded to Capitals by Senators

Defenseman had 41 points in 82 games; Ottawa receives Jensen, 3rd round pick in 2026 draft

chychrun-trade-wsh

© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jakob Chychrun was traded to the Washington Capitals by the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

The Senators received defenseman Nick Jensen and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Chychrun matched his NHL best with 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 82 games with the Senators last season. The defenseman also scored seven power-play goals and averaged 22:23 of ice time.

"Jakob is a 26-year-old offensive defenseman who has nearly 500 games of NHL experience," Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. "His unique skill set and experience will undoubtedly bolster our blueline, substantially increasing our offensive capabilities."

Chychrun is entering the final season of a six-year contract he signed with the Coyotes on Nov. 13, 2018.

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round (No. 16) of the 2016 NHL Draft, he has 216 points (76 goals, 140 assists) in 467 regular-season games with the Coyotes and Senators, and one goal in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games.

It's the third significant offseason trade the Capitals have made.

They acquired forward Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Los Angeles Kings for goalie Darcy Kuemper on June 19, and forward Andrew Mangiapane from the Calgary Flames for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on June 27.

Chychrun traded to Capitals for Jensen, 2026 draft pick

Jensen had 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) and averaged 19:38 of ice time in 78 regular-season games for the Capitals. He played in one game for Washington in its four-game loss to the New York Rangers in the first round of the playoffs.

The 33-year-old has two seasons remaining on the three-year, $12.15 million contract ($4.05 million average annual value) he signed Feb. 28, 2023.

Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fifth round (No. 150) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Jensen has 134 points (19 goals, 115 assists) in 562 regular-season games with the Red Wings and Capitals and does not have a point in 23 postseason games.

