Rangers Acquire Nicolas Aube-Kubel in Exchange for Erik Brannstrom

By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Erik Brannstrom.

Aube-Kubel, 28, has played in 19 games for the Sabres this season, registering two points (1G-1A). With the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League (AHL), he has posted eight points (4G-4A) in 12 games and a plus-3 rating.

The Slave Lake, Alberta native has compiled 32 goals and 48 assists for 80 points in 301 career NHL games between Buffalo, Washington, Toronto, Colorado and Philadelphia. He has collected 115 or more hits in each of his last four full NHL seasons. In 2021-22, Aube-Kubel set career highs in goals (11), assists (12), points (23) and plus/minus (+11). With the Avalanche, Aube-Kubel won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

Aube-Kubel was originally drafted by the Flyers in the second round, 48th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

