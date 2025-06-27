Coyle, Wood traded to Blue Jackets by Avalanche

Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood were traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets by the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Colorado received forward Gavin Brindley, a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (No. 77), and a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft for the forwards.

"We are very excited to welcome Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to the Columbus Blue Jackets family," Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. "Charlie is an experienced, two-way player that adds size and versatility to our group, while Miles is one of the fastest skaters in the NHL who provides great energy and physicality. Beyond being outstanding players, both are high-character people who will fit in perfectly with our group and what we are building here in Columbus."

Coyle, 33, had 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 83 games for the Avalanche and Bruins last season, including 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 19 games with Colorado after he was acquired in a trade on March 7. He had one goal in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Coyle has one year remaining on a six-year, $31.5 million contract ($5.25 million average annual value) he signed with the Bruins on Nov. 27, 2019, and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

The No. 28 pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2010 NHL Draft, Coyle has 485 points (189 goals, 296 assists) in 950 regular-season games for the Minnesota Wild, Bruins and Avalanche and 53 points (26 goals, 27 assists) in 126 playoff games.

Wood, 29, had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 37 regular-season games and no points in one playoff game with Colorado this season. He has four years remaining on a six-year, $15 million contract ($2.5 million AAV) he signed with Colorado on July 1, 2023.

Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round (No. 100) of the 2013 Draft, Wood has 182 points (91 goals, 91 assists) in 513 regular-season games for the Devils and Avalanche and five goals in 25 playoff games.

Brindley, 20, played in one game with the Blue Jackets this season and had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 52 games with Cleveland of the American Hockey League. He was a second-round pick (No. 34) in the 2023 NHL Draft.