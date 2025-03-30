Lightning acquire F Lucas Mercuri from Carolina Hurricanes

The Bolts receive the forward in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2025

Mercuri

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Lucas Mercuri from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2025, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, Tampa Bay has signed Mercuri to a two-year, entry-level NHL contract beginning with the 2025-26 season. He will report to the Syracuse Crunch and play the remainder of the 2024-25 season on an AHL tryout.

Mercuri, 23, skated in 40 games with University of Massachusetts this season, recording 10 goals and 31 points with a plus-14 rating and two power-play tallies. Serving as an alternate captain for the Minutemen, Mercuri ranked third on the team for assists, fifth for points and tied for fourth for goals. The Montreal, Quebec, native played in 148 career games with Massachusetts, logging 28 goals and 85 points with a plus-16 rating.

Mercuri was originally drafted by the Hurricanes in the sixth round, 159th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

