Nyquist traded to Wild by Predators for 2nd-round pick in 2026 Draft

Gustav Nyquist was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Nashville Predators on Saturday for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 35-year-old forward was held out of a 7-4 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday for trade-related reasons. He's in the final season of a two-year, $6.37 million contract he signed with the Predators on July 1, 2023, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

“They’re getting a real good player, real good,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said after the game. “He’s a smart player, versatile, can play any role on your team.

“They’re getting one of the best teammates you'll ever find and one of the best people. So, they're lucky to get him, and hopefully he plays up to what he can bring.”

Nashville will retain 50 percent of Nyquist's average annual value of $3.185 million. He has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 57 games this season. He was traded to the Wild by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 28, 2023, for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and had five points (one goal, four assists) in three regular-season games after returning from an injury that sidelined him since Jan. 25. He had five assists in the Western Conference First Round, a six-game loss to the Dallas Stars.