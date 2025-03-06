Smith traded to Golden Knights by Rangers for Brisson, draft pick

Reilly Smith was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights by the New York Rangers on Thursday for forward prospect Brendan Brisson and the San Jose Sharks' third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Smith, who is in the final season of a three-year, $15 million contract ($5 million average annual value) he signed with the Golden Knights on July 13, 2022, can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. He has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 58 games this season with the Rangers, who will retain 50 percent of his remaining contract.

The 33-year-old spent six seasons with Vegas from 2017-23, including winning the Stanley Cup in 2023. He ranks third in goals (124), fourth in points (286), tied for fifth in assists (162) and fifth in games (399) in Golden Knights history.

Selected by the Dallas Stars in the third round (No. 69) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Smith has 542 points (223 goals, 319 assists) in 898 regular-season games for the Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and Stars and 79 points (26 goals, 53 assists) in 106 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Golden Knights (37-18-6) enter Thursday first in the Pacific Division, four points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers.

Brisson has no points in nine games with the Golden Knights this season, and eight points (two goals, six assists) in 24 NHL games since he was selected by Vegas in the first round (No. 29) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 23-year-old will be assigned to Hartford of the American Hockey League.

The Rangers (31-26-5), who are tied for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, traded defenseman Ryan Lindgren and forward Jimmy Vesey to the Colorado Avalanche on March 1.