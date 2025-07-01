Marner traded to Golden Knights by Maple Leafs, signs 8-year, $96 million contract

Mitch Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old forward, who could have become an unrestricted free agent, signed an eight-year, $96 million contract. It has an average annual value of $12 million.

In return for Marner, the Maple Leafs received forward Nicolas Roy.

Marner had a career-high 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 regular-season games for Toronto last season and 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Marner, who hails from Markham, Ontario, which is about 20 miles northeast of Toronto, was selected No. 4 by the Maple Leafs at the 2015 NHL Draft. He has 741 points (221 goals, 520 assists) in 657 regular-season games and 63 points (13 goals, 50 assists) in 70 postseason games.

But with the six-year, $65.358 million deal ($10.9 million AAV) he signed with the Maple Leafs on Sept. 19, 2019, expiring after last season, the idea of him moving on became stronger.

On June 26, Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said he anticipated Marner would hit the open market. Marner will wear No. 93 for Vegas.

"We've had communication," Treliving said. "I'd probably describe it [that] unless there is significant change here, I would anticipate he's going to hit the market.

OTT@TOR, Gm1: Marner doubles Maple Leafs' lead in opening period

"And we'll see. We'll see where things go."

The trade ends Marner’s time with Maple Leafs and their captain Auston Matthews, who was selected No. 1 by Toronto at the 2016 NHL Draft.

"I've always enjoyed this team and this city, like I always said," Marner said after the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs on May 18. "Playing with Auston, it's been amazing. I mean, everyone on this team, so many skilled guys, but obviously, playing with Auston for the last six, seven years, whatever it's been, it makes the game easy. And you know, he's one of the best for a reason."

Though Marner and the Maple Leafs had incredible regular-season success -- reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs nine straight seasons -- they could not get past the second round. In fact, of the nine playoff appearances, they won just two series.

"I've always loved my time here," Marner said on May 20. "I loved being here … I've been so grateful. I haven't thought about anything next. In the coming weeks, I'll sit down with my wife and start talking and trying to figure out the next step."

In going to Vegas, Marner joins a franchise that has made the postseason in seven of its eight seasons since joining the NHL. The Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23 but have won just one series since.

Roy, a 28-year-old forward, had 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 71 regular-season games for Vegas last season and four points (two goals, two assists) in 11 playoff games.

A fourth-round pick (No. 96) by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2015 NHL Draft, Roy has 166 points (68 goals, 98 assists) in 369 regular-season games with the Hurricanes and Golden Knights. He has 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 79 playoff games, including 11 (three goals, eight assists) in 22 games when Vegas won the Cup in 2022-23.

