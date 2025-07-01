Marner traded to Golden Knights by Maple Leafs, signs 8-year, $96 million contract

Mitch Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old forward, who could have become an unrestricted free agent, signed an eight-year, $96 million contract. It has an average annual value of $12 million.

In return for Marner, the Maple Leafs received forward Nicolas Roy.

Marner had a career-high 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 regular-season games for Toronto last season and 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Marner, who hails from Markham, Ontario, which is about 20 miles northeast of Toronto, was selected No. 4 by the Maple Leafs at the 2015 NHL Draft. He has 741 points (221 goals, 520 assists) in 657 regular-season games and 63 points (13 goals, 50 assists) in 70 postseason games.

But with the six-year, $65.358 million deal ($10.9 million AAV) he signed with the Maple Leafs on Sept. 19, 2019, expiring after last season, the idea of him moving on became stronger.

On June 26, Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said he anticipated Marner would hit the open market. Marner will wear No. 93 for Vegas.

"We've had communication," Treliving said. "I'd probably describe it [that] unless there is significant change here, I would anticipate he's going to hit the market.