Blues acquire Broberg, Holloway from Oilers

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced the team has signed defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway to two-year contracts after the Edmonton Oilers declined to match the offer sheets signed by the two players on Aug. 13.

To satisfy the required compensation for the unmatched offer sheets, the Blues are sending the Oilers their 2025 second-round draft pick for Broberg and their 2025 third-round draft selection for Holloway.

In a separate transaction, St. Louis is sending its 2028 third-round draft pick and unsigned 2023 fifth-round draft selection Paul Fischer to Edmonton for future considerations.

Broberg, 23, was originally drafted by the Oilers in the first round, No. 8 overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound defenseman dressed in 12 regular-season games for the Oilers and 49 regular-season games for the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, totaling 40 points (five goals, 35 assists) overall. He also recorded three points (two goals, one assist) in 10 postseason games with the Oilers, helping them reach the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

Overall, Broberg has appeared in 81 NHL regular-season games, posting 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) and 10 penalty minutes.

The Orebro native has also represented Sweden multiple times in international play, including capturing a bronze medal at the 2020 World Junior Championships.

Holloway, 22, was originally drafted by the Oilers in the first round, No. 14 overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 206-pound forward played in 38 regular-season games for the Oilers and 18 regular-season games for the Condors, recording 25 points (16 goals, nine assists) and 41 penalty minutes overall. He also dressed in all 25 postseason games for the Oilers, tallying seven points (five goals, two assists) and eight penalty minutes.

Overall, Holloway has appeared in 89 NHL regular-season games, totaling 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) and 56 penalty minutes.

The Calgary, Alberta, native attended the University of Wisconsin where he was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award (top collegiate player) in 2021. In that same season, he also captured a silver medal with Team Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championships.