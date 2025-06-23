Zegras traded to Flyers by Ducks for Poehling, draft picks

Trevor Zegras was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers by the Anaheim Ducks on Monday for Ryan Poehling, a second-round pick (No. 45) in the 2025 NHL Draft and a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 24-year-old forward had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games this season and missed nearly seven weeks after having surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee Dec. 12. Zegras has one season left on a three-year contract he signed with the Ducks on Oct. 2, 2023, before he can become a restricted free agent.

A first-round pick by Anaheim (No. 9) at the 2019 NHL Draft, Zegras has 186 points (67 goals, 119 assists) in 268 games. He was a finalist in 2022 for the Calder Trophy given to the NHL rookie of the year, after he had 61 points (23 goals, 38 assists) in 75 games.

“I want to thank Trevor for his contributions and efforts over the last six years,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. “While this was a difficult trade to make, we have and will continue to look at retooling our roster over the next couple of months, and this transaction is part of that process.

“We wish Trevor the best of luck with the Flyers.”

Poehling, a 26-year-old forward, had 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 68 games for Philadelphia this season. A first-round pick (No. 25) by the Montreal Canadiens at the 2017 NHL Draft, he has 95 points (43 goals, 52 assists) in 283 games for the Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins and Flyers. Poehling can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

The Flyers now have six picks in the first two rounds of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, which will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

This is the second trade between Anaheim and Philadelphia this year; the Ducks sent defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 draft to the Flyers for forward Cutter Gauthier on Jan. 8.

Anaheim acquired Chris Kreider and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft from the New York Rangers on June 12 for forward prospect Carey Terrance and a third-round selection in 2025.