Florida Panthers Acquire Forward Nico Sturm

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zitoannounced today that the club has acquired forward Nico Sturm and a 2027 seventh-round selection from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Florida’s 2026 fourth-round selection.

Sturm, 29, appeared in 47 games with the San Jose Sharks in 2024-25 recording 13 points (7-6-13). His 62.7% faceoff win percentage leads all NHL skaters with at least 250 draws taken this season.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound native of Augsburg, Germany has skated in 316 career NHL games with San Jose (2022-23 to 2024-25), the Colorado Avalanche (2021-22) and Minnesota Wild (2018-19 to 2021-22), amassing 91 points (46-45-91). He posted a 60.1% faceoff win percentage in 2023-24, leading all NHLers who had taken at least 800 draws in 2023-24, and has posted a faceoff win percentage above 50% in each of his last five seasons including 2024-25.

Sturm has skated in 22 career Stanley Cup playoff games between Colorado and Minnesota, helping the Avalanche capture the Stanley Cup in 2021-22 with two assists over 13 games, skating in all six Stanley Cup Final games against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Undrafted, Sturm played in three NCAA seasons (2016-17 to 2018-19) with Clarkson University producing 103 points (36-67-103) in 118 games. He served as Clarkson’s captain in his third campaign, leading the Golden Knights to an ECAC tournament championship and was named to the ECAC First All-Star Team and NCAA First All-American Team. He also played in one season (2015-16) with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL, recording 39 points (14-25-39) in 57 games helping the Storm capture the Clark Cup.

On the international stage, Sturm earned a silver medal with Germany at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, producing eight points (6-2-8) over 10 tournament games. He also represented his home country at the 2024 IIHF World Championship and 2015 U20 World Junior Championship.

