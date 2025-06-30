Tarasenko traded to Wild by Red Wings for future considerations

Vladimir Tarasenko was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations on Monday.

The 33-year-old forward had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 80 games for the Red Wings this season. He has one season remaining on a two-year, $9.5 million contract ($4.75 million average annual value) he signed with Detroit on July 3, 2024, and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 16) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Tarasenko has 662 points (304 goals, 358 assists) in 831 regular-season games for the Blues, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers and Red Wings, and 73 points (49 goals, 24 assists) in 121 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Tarasenko won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019 and the Panthers in 2024.