Smith traded to Rangers by Penguins for 2 draft picks

Forward had 40 points in 76 games; New York adds Carrick, Pittsburgh signs Beauvillier

reilly-smith-nyr-trade

© Derek Leung/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Reilly Smith was traded to the New York Rangers by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

Pittsburgh received a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Smith had 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) in 76 games with the Penguins last season. He had been acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on June 28, 2023.

The 33-year-old has one season remaining on the three-year, $15 million contract ($5 million average annual value) he signed with the Golden Knights on July 13, 2022. The Penguins are retaining 25 percent of Smith's salary, meaning he will count $3.75 million against the salary cap for the Rangers.

NHL Tonight talks about Reilly Smith trade

Smith was selected by the Dallas Stars in the third round (No. 69) of the 2009 NHL Draft and has 513 points (213 goals, 300 assists) in 840 regular-season games with the Penguins, Golden Knights, Stars, Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers, and 79 points (26 goals, 53 assists) in 106 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He had 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 22 games during the 2023 postseason to help Vegas win the Stanley Cup, including the Cup-clinching goal in Game 5 of the Final against the Panthers.

The Rangers also signed forward Sam Carrick to a three-year, $3 million contract ($1 million average annual value). The 32-year-old had 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in 77 regular-season games with the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers last season, including five points (two goals, three assists) in 16 games with the Oilers after being acquired in a trade March 6.

He had one assist in 10 playoff games to help Edmonton reach the Stanley Cup Final. It was his first time playing in the postseason.

Carrick was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (No. 144) of the 2010 NHL Draft and has 53 points (28 goals, 25 assists) in 240 regular-season games with the Oilers, Ducks, and Maple Leafs.

The Penguins signed forward Anthony Beauvillier to a one-year, $1.25 million contract. The 27-year-old had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 60 games with the Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators last season. That included three points (one goal, two assists) in 15 games with the Predators after being acquired in a trade with the Blackhawks on March 7.

He had two points (one goal, one assist) in six playoff games.

Beauvillier was chosen by the New York Islanders in the first round (No. 28) of the 2015 NHL Draft, and has 246 points (116 goals, 130 assists) in 550 regular-season games with the Predators, Blackhawks, Canucks and Islanders, and 31 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 55 playoff games.

