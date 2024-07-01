Smith traded to Rangers by Penguins for 2 draft picks

Smith was selected by the Dallas Stars in the third round (No. 69) of the 2009 NHL Draft and has 513 points (213 goals, 300 assists) in 840 regular-season games with the Penguins, Golden Knights, Stars, Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers, and 79 points (26 goals, 53 assists) in 106 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He had 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 22 games during the 2023 postseason to help Vegas win the Stanley Cup, including the Cup-clinching goal in Game 5 of the Final against the Panthers.

The Rangers also signed forward Sam Carrick to a three-year, $3 million contract ($1 million average annual value). The 32-year-old had 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in 77 regular-season games with the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers last season, including five points (two goals, three assists) in 16 games with the Oilers after being acquired in a trade March 6.

He had one assist in 10 playoff games to help Edmonton reach the Stanley Cup Final. It was his first time playing in the postseason.

Carrick was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (No. 144) of the 2010 NHL Draft and has 53 points (28 goals, 25 assists) in 240 regular-season games with the Oilers, Ducks, and Maple Leafs.

The Penguins signed forward Anthony Beauvillier to a one-year, $1.25 million contract. The 27-year-old had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 60 games with the Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators last season. That included three points (one goal, two assists) in 15 games with the Predators after being acquired in a trade with the Blackhawks on March 7.

He had two points (one goal, one assist) in six playoff games.

Beauvillier was chosen by the New York Islanders in the first round (No. 28) of the 2015 NHL Draft, and has 246 points (116 goals, 130 assists) in 550 regular-season games with the Predators, Blackhawks, Canucks and Islanders, and 31 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 55 playoff games.