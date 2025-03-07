Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Justin Brazeau From the Boston Bruins in Exchange for Forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Justin Brazeau (pronounced BRAZ-oh) from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko and a sixth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, originally acquired from Boston.

Brazeau, 27 (2/2/98), has collected 20 points (10-10=20) including four power-play goals (third on team) and two game-winning goals, 89 hits and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 57 games with the Bruins this season. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound native of New Liskeard, Ont., owns 27 points (15-12=27), 132 hits, 38 blocked shots and 18 PIM in 76 career NHL games in two seasons with Boston (2023-25). Brazeau scored a goal in his NHL debut on Feb. 19, 2024, at Dallas (Oettinger) and owns two points (1-1=2) in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Bruins.

He recorded 118 points (53-65=118), 377 shots on goals and a plus-32 rating in 189 career American Hockey League (AHL) games in parts of five seasons with the Toronto Marlies (2019-21) and Providence Bruins (2021-24). Brazeau added three points (2-1=3) in six Calder Cup Playoff games with the Bruins. He also tallied 75 points (37-38=75) in parts of two ECHL seasons with the Maine Mariners (2021-22) and the Newfoundland Growlers (2019-20) and was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team in 2019-20.

Brazeau collected 238 points (128-110=238) and 84 PIM in 268 games in four seasons (2015-19) with the North Bay Battalion in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and was named to the OHL First Team All-Star and the OHL Overage Player of the Year in 2018-19. He added eight points (6-2=8) in 21 playoff games.

Brazeau signed a two-year, two-way contract with Boston on Feb. 18, 2024.

Khusnutdinov, 22 (7/17/02), skated in 73 career games and owns 11 points (3-8=11) across two NHL seasons (2023-25), with Minnesota. Lauko, 24 (3/28/00) collected six points (3-3=6) and 69 hits in 38 games with Minnesota this season.