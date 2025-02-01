Miller traded to Rangers by Canucks for Chytil, Mancini, draft pick

J.T. Miller was traded to the New York Rangers by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini, and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 2025 draft pick is top-13 protected and transfers to 2026 if it falls in the top 13. New York also received Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington.

Miller, a 31-year-old forward, has 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 40 games this season, the third of a seven-year, $56 million contract ($8 million average annual value) he signed with the Canucks on Sept. 2, 2022.

On Tuesday, Vancouver president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford acknowledged that the strained relationship between Miller and Elias Pettersson had negatively impacted the Canucks, and that a trade could be the only solution.

“I felt like for a long time that there was a solution here because everybody has worked on it, including the parties involved,” said Rutherford. “But it only gets resolved for a short period of time and then it festers again, and so it certainly appears like there’s not a good solution that would keep this group together.”

Sportsnet reported Jan. 18 that a trade to the Rangers was imminent, and the Canucks considered pulling Miller from the lineup that night against the Edmonton Oilers. Miller played 20:25 and had two assists in a 3-2 win at Rogers Arena.

"I'm not getting into this," he said after the game. "I'm planning on being a Canuck today, tomorrow. Whatever happens, happens. I'm focused on the next game."

Miller took a personal leave of absence Nov. 19 and returned Dec. 12 after missing 10 games. He led the Canucks and was ninth in the NHL last season with an NHL career-high 103 points (37 goals, 66 assists). He also had career highs in goals, plus-minus (plus-32), power-play points (40) and game-winning goals (nine). He has 437 points (152 goals, 285 assists) in 404 regular-season games over six seasons with Vancouver, ranking 11th in the NHL in scoring during that span.

"Of course, I'm aware," Canucks captain Quinn Hughes said of the trade rumors after defeating the Oilers on Jan. 18. "I think that's part of my job to be aware of things like that and just have a good feel for what's going on. Over the last bunch of years, six years, he's a guy that's always going to compete, show up, a lot of passion, a lot of care."

Selected by the Rangers in the first round (No. 15) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Miller has 674 points (247 goals, 427 assists) in 839 regular-season games for Vancouver, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Rangers and 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists) in 91 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Canucks (23-17-10) are fifth in the Pacific Division after winning it last season and advancing to the Western Conference Second Round, a seven-game loss to the Oilers.

Chytil, selected by the Rangers in the first round (No. 21) of the 2017 NHL Draft, has 164 points (75 goals, 89 assists) in 378 games, including 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 41 games this season.

The 25-year-old missed all but 10 games last season due to an upper-body injury. He has not played more than 75 games in a season in his seven full seasons with New York. He is in the second season of a four-year contract he signed with the Rangers on March 29, 2023.

Mancini made his NHL debut for the Rangers this season, getting five points (one goal, four assists). Selected by New York in the fifth round (No. 159) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old defenseman signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on April 2, 2024.

Brannstrom, 25, has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 28 games this season, his first with the Canucks after being acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 6.

Selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round (No. 15) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Brannstrom has 77 points (10 goals, 67 assists) in 294 games for the Ottawa Senators and Canucks.

Dorrington has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 23 games as a junior at Northeastern University this season. The 20-year-old defenseman was selected by Vancouver in the sixth round (No. 176) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

NHL.com independent correspondent Kevin Woodley contributed to this report