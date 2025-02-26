Predators Acquire Jesse Ylonen From Tampa Bay

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 26, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired forward Jesse Ylonen (YEH-see OO-lah-nehn) from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Anthony Angello.

Ylonen, 25 (10/3/99), has played in 47 games for the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch this season, picking up 25 points (8g-17a), a +5 rating and 18 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound forward ranked tied for third on the Crunch in points and assists and tied for fourth in goals in 2024-25.

Originally selected by Montreal in the second round (35th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Ylonen made his NHL debut on May 12, 2021 vs. Edmonton and went on to play in 111 games across fourseasons for the Canadiens, recording 29 points (12g-17a), including a career-high 16 (6g-10a) in 2022-23. At the AHL level, he owns 110 points (42g-68a) in 167 games with Syracuse and Laval. Prior to playing in North America, Ylonen spent three seasons with Liiga’s Pelicans, accumulating 56 points (30g-26a) in 127 games. Born in Scottsdale, Ariz., while his father, Juha, played for the Arizona Coyotes, Ylonen represents Finland at the international level and most recently competed at the 2019 World Junior Championship, where he had six points (3g-3a) in seven games to help his team win gold.

Enjoy ultimate flexibility for the rest of the season by choosing five (or more) games that fit your schedule. Pick your seats, pick your games and save big – get an extra 5 percent off for each game you add beyond five. Plus, score a Preds player zoo calendar, $10 in GNASH cash and $30 at Hattie B’s! Secure your spot, save more and enjoy the best of Smashville hockey your way by visiting NashvillePredators.com.