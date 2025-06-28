Clifton traded to Penguins by Sabres for Timmins

Connor Clifton was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Buffalo Sabres for Conor Timmins on Saturday.

The Penguins also received a second-round pick (No. 39) in the 2025 NHL Draft. Defenseman prospect Isaac Belliveau was sent to the Sabres.

Clifton, a 30-year-old defenseman, had 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) in 73 games for the Sabres this season. He has one season remaining on a three-year, $9.99 million contract ($3.33 million average annual value) he signed with Buffalo on July 2, 2023.

Selected by the Phoenix Coyotes in the fifth round (No. 133) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Clifton has 77 points (15 goals, 62 assists) in 384 regular-season games and with the Boston Bruins and the Sabres, and 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 46 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Timmins, a 26-year-old defenseman, has 46 points (six goals, 40 assists) in 159 regular-season games with the Colorado Avalanche. Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Penguins, and no points in 12 playoff games. He was selected by the Avalanche in the second round (No. 32) at the 2017 NHL Draft.

Timmins can become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Belliveau, 22, was selected by the Penguins in the fifth round (No. 154) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He had seven points (one goal, six assists) in 22 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League and 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 25 games for Wheeling in the ECHL this season.

With the No. 39 pick, the Penguins selected Peyton Kettles, a 17-year-old defenseman who had 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 53 games this season for Swift Current of the Western Hockey League.