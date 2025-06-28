Gibson traded to Red Wings by Ducks for Mrazek, 2 draft picks

John Gibson was traded to the Detroit Red Wings by the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday for Petr Mrazek and two NHL Draft picks.

The Ducks received a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Gibson, 31, has played each of his 12 seasons with Anaheim since the goalie was its second-round pick (No. 39) at the 2011 NHL Draft. He went 11-11-2 in 29 games this season and had a 2.89 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

“(Ducks general manager) Pat (Verbeek) and I had some discussions last season around -- if I recall -- the Trade Deadline," Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman told NHL Network on Saturday. "John was dealing with some injuries at that time, so the timing didn’t really work.

"Leading up to the draft as we all do our offseason work, we had some discussions and as we got closer here, we were able to (make the trade).

Gibson has two seasons remaining on the eight-year contract he signed with Anaheim on Aug. 4, 2018. He is 204-217-63 with a 2.89 GAA, a .910 save percentage and 24 shutouts in 506 regular-season games (494 starts) and 11-13 with a 2.80 GAA, a .912 save percentage and one shutout in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He earned the William Jennings Trophy, given to the goalie on the team with the fewest goals-against, after the 2015-16 season when he was 21-13-4 with a .920 save percentage and 2.07 GAA in 40 games. He shared the award with teammate Frederik Andersen.

In the past two seasons, Lukas Dostal has emerged as the No. 1 goalie in Anaheim. The 25-year-old was 23-23-7 this season with a 3.29 GAA and a .902 save percentage.

“I just placed a call in to John, I haven’t talked to him yet, Yzerman said. "There was no need to convince him (to come to Detroit). Our understanding he was looking for a fresh start and saw an opportunity in Detroit to get in the net and play a lot of games. I look forward to speaking with him. I’ve been assured he’s excited about coming to Detroit and we’re excited to have him.”

Gibson is Anaheim's all-time leader in starts, saves (14,034), and is second in wins and third in shutouts.

“We want to thank John for his time with our organization and being an integral part of the Ducks for more than a decade,” Verbeek said. “It became clear John wanted a new opportunity, and after many discussions with him we felt now was the right time to make this move. John and his family became a major part of the community and their dedication to Orange County will leave a lasting impact.

“We wish John and his family all the best in their next chapter.”

Mrazek, 33, played for the Chicago Blackhawks and the Red Wings this season. In 38 starts, he was 12-21-2 with a 3.35 GAA and an .891 save percentage.

A fifth-round pick by Detroit (No. 141) at the 2010 NHL Draft, Mrazek is 180-176-4 with a 2.85 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 428 regular-season games with the Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Blackhawks and 12-15 with a 2.43 GAA, a .911 save percentage and five shutouts in 29 playoff games (28 starts).