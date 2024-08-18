RELEASE: Oilers acquire Podkolzin from Canucks

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft that was previously acquired from the Ottawa Senators.

The 23-year-old winger has appeared in 137 games over the past three seasons with the Canucks, recording 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points. The left-shot former first-round selection (10th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft has averaged 12:15 time on ice per game and made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in May with a pair of games against the Oilers.

Edmonton obtained Ottawa's 2025 fourth-round selection as well as forward Roby Jarventie in July in exchange for forwards Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson.