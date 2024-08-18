RELEASE: Oilers acquire Podkolzin from Canucks

Edmonton sends Ottawa's 2025 fourth-round draft pick to Vancouver in exchange for the forward

GettyImages-2149579121
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft that was previously acquired from the Ottawa Senators.

The 23-year-old winger has appeared in 137 games over the past three seasons with the Canucks, recording 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points. The left-shot former first-round selection (10th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft has averaged 12:15 time on ice per game and made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in May with a pair of games against the Oilers.

Edmonton obtained Ottawa's 2025 fourth-round selection as well as forward Roby Jarventie in July in exchange for forwards Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson.

News Feed

BLOG: Skinner meets Mike Weir at Rogers Charity Classic

RELEASE: Drayton Valley selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town

RELEASE: Oilers announce eight-game pre-season schedule

RELEASE: MacTavish & Gregg to be inducted into Oilers HOF

RELEASE: Oilers announce Bowman as GM & EVP of Hockey Ops

RELEASE: Danielle Serdachny announced as female hockey ambassador

BLOG: Oilers set sights on another Stanley Cup run after short offseason

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Roby Jarventie from Senators

RELEASE: McDavid wins ESPY award for Best NHL Player

BLOG: Savoie savouring new opportunity with Oilers following trade

BLOG: Chaulk, McCambridge to return behind Condors bench in '24-25

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Lavoie to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Matt Savoie from Sabres

Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2024

RELEASE: Oilers to host 17 prospects for Development Camp

BLOG: Skinner swayed by desire from Oilers to add his talents

TALKING POINTS: Jeff Jackson speaks after Day 1 of Free Agency

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Henrique to two-year contract