Avalanche Acquire Parssinen From Nashville

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has acquired forward Juuso Parssinen and a seventh-round pick (previously acquired from the New York Rangers) in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Ondrej Pavel and Colorado’s third-round pick in the 2027 Draft.

Parssinen, 23, has suited up in 15 games for the Predators in 2024-25 and registered five points (2g/3a). Four of those five points came over a four-game point streak from Nov. 6-11 while also scoring in back-to-back games to begin that span. The forward also played in his 100th career NHL game on Nov. 17 in Vancouver.

A native of Hameenlinna, Finland, Parssinen has registered 42 career points (16g/26a) in 104 NHL games from 2022-25, all with the Predators. His 2022-23 saw him post season-highs in games (45), assists (19), points (25) and game-winning tallies (3), while last season he registered eight goals to set a personal-best. Parssinen also suited up in Game 6 of the First Round in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, his lone NHL postseason appearance.

Additional professional experience for Parssinen includes 46 AHL games with the Milwaukee Admirals over parts of the 2021-24 seasons as well as four Liiga campaigns for TPS from 2018-22, competing in 134 regular-season contests. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward has registered 34 career AHL points (9g/25a) and suited up in 14 Calder Cup Playoff tilts last season, chipping in nine points (1g/8a) to rank tied for second on the club in assists.

On an international level, Parssinen captured bronze at the IIHF World Junior Championship with Finland in 2021. He was originally selected by the Predators in the seventh round (210th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Pavel signed with Colorado as a college free agent on March 30, 2023 and appeared in two NHL games for the Avalanche (Nov. 7, 2023 and March 6, 2024). He suited up in 77 games for the Colorado Eagles (AHL) over parts of the 2022-25 seasons and tallied 12 points (6g/6a).