Nylander's return helps Maple Leafs continue rising in playoff race

After missing 6 games, forward gets 3 points, Toronto extends point streak to 9 games

tor-nylander-zeis

© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- William Nylander’s teammates joke that a tarpless Willy is a happy Willy.

So when the smiling Toronto Maple Leafs forward appeared shirtless on a postgame coast-to-coast interview with Hockey Night in Canada’s Kyle Bukauskas after his team’s 5-0 victory against the Vancouver Canucks Saturday, the entire country pretty much knew Nylander was in a good place.

He had reason to be.

The 29-year-old suffered a lower-body injury against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 27 and missed the subsequent six games. He returned to the lineup against the Canucks and made an instant impact, collecting three points (one goal, two assists) and finishing plus-two for a Maple Leafs team that extended its point streak to nine games (7-0-2).

“I feel pretty good,” Nylander said afterwards. “We got off to a good start. So, I mean, that was nice.”

Much like the feed he took from teammate Steven Lorentz late in the first period that put him in alone against Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko. One nifty deke and Nylander had his 15th goal of the year to put Toronto up 3-0 just 20 seconds before intermission, leaving the Canucks understandably dejected as they headed to the dressing room.

“Stevie gave me an unbelievable pass so it was a good way to come back,” Nylander said. “I’m just happy the boys have been playing great while I’ve been gone so it was easy to jump in.”

VAN@TOR: Nylander slides the puck in behind Demko for the score

The Maple Leafs certainly have been doing exactly that, going 4-0-2 in his absence as part of their recent hot streak that has them back in the postseason race at 22-15-7 for 51 points, one behind the Washington Capitals for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

That they were able to get themselves back into contention without the services of their leading scorer in Nylander, who has 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 34 games, is a reflection of how good the team has been as a collective of late.

“I mean, it’s not fun sitting out and watching,” he said. “But, I mean, the team was playing great. So it’s been fun watching them play great.”

What has been the key to the team’s turnaround?

“It’s hard to say why,” he said. “I think, you know, we’ve just taken it to another level. Everybody’s been more connected. I think that’s a big factor.”

Canucks at Maple Leafs | Recap

There were the usual Nylander blips, of course: a couple of early no-look turnovers coming in the first period. But he quickly became the impact player the Maple Leafs expect him to be, having an effect on almost all aspects of the game.

“He’s capable of that,” coach Craig Berube said. “He’s a skilled guy. He’s got a lot of talent.

“He got three points. And for me, it was all about the work. He was skating. He was back checking. He was stripping people of pucks. He showed he can be a great player.”

One who will play a decisive role in determining if the Maple Leafs will reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a 10th consecutive season.

“It’s most importantly for our team (to get him back),” summed up linemate John Tavares. “He’s obviously just a heck of a player who does a lot for us.”

That certainly was the case Saturday, tarp or no tarp.

