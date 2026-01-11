Nylander's return helps Maple Leafs continue rising in playoff race

TORONTO -- William Nylander’s teammates joke that a tarpless Willy is a happy Willy.

So when the smiling Toronto Maple Leafs forward appeared shirtless on a postgame coast-to-coast interview with Hockey Night in Canada’s Kyle Bukauskas after his team’s 5-0 victory against the Vancouver Canucks Saturday, the entire country pretty much knew Nylander was in a good place.

He had reason to be.

The 29-year-old suffered a lower-body injury against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 27 and missed the subsequent six games. He returned to the lineup against the Canucks and made an instant impact, collecting three points (one goal, two assists) and finishing plus-two for a Maple Leafs team that extended its point streak to nine games (7-0-2).

“I feel pretty good,” Nylander said afterwards. “We got off to a good start. So, I mean, that was nice.”

Much like the feed he took from teammate Steven Lorentz late in the first period that put him in alone against Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko. One nifty deke and Nylander had his 15th goal of the year to put Toronto up 3-0 just 20 seconds before intermission, leaving the Canucks understandably dejected as they headed to the dressing room.

“Stevie gave me an unbelievable pass so it was a good way to come back,” Nylander said. “I’m just happy the boys have been playing great while I’ve been gone so it was easy to jump in.”