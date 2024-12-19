Carrier traded to Canadiens by Predators for Barron

Signed 3-year contract with Nashville in July, goes to Montreal in exchange of defensemen

Carrier for trade story 12_18_24

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Alexandre Carrier was traded to the Montreal Canadiens by the Nashville Predators on Wednesday for Justin Barron.

Carrier, a 28-year-old defenseman, has seven points (one goal, six assists) in 28 games this season. A fourth-round pick by the Predators in the 2015 NHL Draft, he has 69 points (11 goals, 58 assists) in 245 career games and eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Carrier is in the first season of a three-year, $11.25 million contract ($3.75 million average annual value) signed on July 1.

Barron, a 23-year-old defenseman, has one goal in 17 games this season. A first-round pick in 2020 by the Colorado Avalanche, Barron has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 111 games for the Canadiens and Avalanche.

Barron is in the first season of a two-year, $2.3 million contract ($1.15M AAV) signed on July 30.

The Predators (9-17-6) are in last place in the Central Division following the offseason signings of Steven Stamkos (four years, $32 million), Jonathan Marchessault (five years, $27.5 million) and Brady Skjei (seven years, $49 million). They have won two of their last three games following an eight-game losing streak and next play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

The Canadiens (12-16-3) are in seventh place in the Atlantic Division after Tuesday's 6-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres. They play the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

