Kane traded to Canucks by Oilers for draft pick

Edmonton receives 4th-round selection for veteran forward, who has 326 goals

Evander Kane traded to VAN from EDM
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Evander Kane was traded to the Vancouver Canucks by the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 33-year-old forward did not play in the regular season after he had surgery Sept. 20 to repair two torn hip adductor muscles, two hernias and two torn lower abdominal muscles, and then arthroscopic knee surgery Jan. 9. He returned for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 21 games to help Edmonton advance to the Cup Final for the second straight year; they lost each to the Florida Panthers, including this season in six games.

Kane has one season remaining on a four-year, $20.5 million contract ($5.125 million average annual value) he signed with the Oilers on July 12, 2022, and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

"Evander is a physical power forward who will add some much-needed size and toughness to our group," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "We like the way he wins puck battles along the boards and handles himself in the dirty areas in front of the net. Evander moves well around the ice and has proven to be a productive goal scorer in the National Hockey League. We are excited to bring him back home to Vancouver and our staff looks forward to working with him this coming season."

Selected by the Atlanta Thrashers in the first round (No. 4) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Kane has 617 points (326 goals, 291 assists) in 930 regular-season games for the Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks and Oilers and 55 points (32 goals, 23 assists) in 97 playoff games.

"To the Oilers ownership, front office, coaching staff, and trainers, thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of such a respected and passionate franchise," Kane said on X, formerly Twitter. "Your support meant everything, and I'll always be grateful for the chance to compete in the blue and orange.

"To my teammates, thank you for the battles, the friendships, and the memories. I'll always remember the playoff runs, the highs and lows, and the pride of going to war with a special group of guys."

The Canucks (38-30-14) finished six points out of the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference this season after winning the Pacific Division last season.

Kane was born in Vancouver and parts of three seasons with the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League from 2006-09.

"I'm incredibly excited for the next chapter of my career as I join the Canucks," he said. "It's an honor to become part of an organization and team I grew up watching as a kid. Vancouver is a city that lives and breathes hockey, I'm looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of my hometown as I did many years ago as a Vancouver Giant."

Related Content

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Zegras traded to Flyers by Ducks for Poehling, draft picks

Marchment traded to Kraken by Stars for 2 draft picks

Burakovsky traded to Blackhawks by Kraken for Veleno

Latest News

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Team Slovakia projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Panthers' championship formula similar to 1940s Maple Leafs dynasty

Final Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Intrigue following 1st 4 picks

Mogilny finally receives 'overdue' call for Hall of Fame selection

Chara's relentless work ethic led to 'illustrious career,' Hockey Hall of Fame

Zegras eager to 'be the best version of myself' after trade to Flyers

Martin retires from NHL after 16 seasons, named special assistant to Islanders GM

Chara, Thornton, Keith, Mogilny among 8 elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Sabres could trade No. 9 pick in 2025 NHL Draft, GM says

Panthers bring Stanley Cup to FIFA Club World Cup match

Blues release updated jerseys for upcoming season

Team Switzerland projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Islanders won't be trading No. 1 pick in 2025 NHL Draft, GM says

Order of selection for 2025 NHL Draft

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

2025 NHL Draft: Pacific Division needs

2025 NHL Draft: Atlantic Division needs