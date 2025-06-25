Kane traded to Canucks by Oilers for draft pick

Evander Kane was traded to the Vancouver Canucks by the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 33-year-old forward did not play in the regular season after he had surgery Sept. 20 to repair two torn hip adductor muscles, two hernias and two torn lower abdominal muscles, and then arthroscopic knee surgery Jan. 9. He returned for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 21 games to help Edmonton advance to the Cup Final for the second straight year; they lost each to the Florida Panthers, including this season in six games.

Kane has one season remaining on a four-year, $20.5 million contract ($5.125 million average annual value) he signed with the Oilers on July 12, 2022, and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

"Evander is a physical power forward who will add some much-needed size and toughness to our group," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "We like the way he wins puck battles along the boards and handles himself in the dirty areas in front of the net. Evander moves well around the ice and has proven to be a productive goal scorer in the National Hockey League. We are excited to bring him back home to Vancouver and our staff looks forward to working with him this coming season."

Selected by the Atlanta Thrashers in the first round (No. 4) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Kane has 617 points (326 goals, 291 assists) in 930 regular-season games for the Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks and Oilers and 55 points (32 goals, 23 assists) in 97 playoff games.