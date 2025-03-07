Penguins Acquire Defenseman Conor Timmins and Forward Connor Dewar from Toronto in Exchange for a 2025 Fifth-Round Pick

By Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Conor Timmins and forward Connor Dewar from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Timmins is signed through the 2024-25 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $1.1 million. Dewar is signed through the 2024-25 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $1.18 million.

Timmins, 26, has spent the 2024-25 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound defenseman has played 51 games for the Leafs scoring two goals, six assists and eight points. Timmins is in his sixth NHL season from 2019-25, split between the Colorado Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes and Toronto. In 142 NHL games, the defenseman has scored five goals, 34 assists and 39 points.

Timmins has played parts of four seasons in the American Hockey League with the Colorado Eagles and Tucson Roadrunners, recording four goals, 30 assists and 34 points in 52 games.

The St. Catharines, Ontario native has also represented his nation internationally with Canada, winning gold at the 2018 World Junior Championship. During the tournament, Timmins was recognized as a top three player on his team and recorded a tournament-best plus-15 rating.

Timmins was originally selected by the Avalanche in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Dewar, 25, has spent the 2024-25 season with the Maple Leafs and the Toronto Marlies of the AHL, tallying three assists in 31 games with the Maple Leafs and two points (1G-1A) in one game with the Marlies.

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound forward has played parts of four NHL seasons with Toronto and the Minnesota Wild from 2021-25. The forward has recorded 19 goals, 27 assists and 46 points in 221 career NHL games. He has also spent parts of four seasons in the AHL with the Iowa Wild and Toronto Marlies, recording 61 points (27G-34A) in 104 career AHL games.

A native of The Pas, Manitoba, Dewar was originally drafted in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft by Minnesota.

