Maccelli traded to Maple Leafs by Mammoth for draft pick

Toronto receives conditional 3rd-round selection in 2027 for forward

Maccelli traded to TOR by UTH

© Hunter Dyke/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Matias Maccelli was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs by the Utah Mammoth on Monday for a conditional third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

The 24-year-old forward had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 55 games for Utah this season after he had NHL career highs in goals (17), assists (40) and points (57) in 82 games during the 2023-24 season.

Maccelli is entering the last of a three-year contract he signed with the Arizona Coyotes on July 17, 2023, and can become a restricted free agent after next season.

"We appreciate everything that Matias has done for the organization," Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said. "He is a great person, consummate professional, and we wish him all the best."

Selected by Arizona in the fourth round (No. 98) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Maccelli has 130 points (37 goals, 93 assists) in 224 games.

If the Maple Leafs qualify for a playoff berth and Maccelli has at least 51 points in 2025-26, the pick will be converted to a second-round selection in the 2029 NHL Draft.

