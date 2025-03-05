NHL Trade Buzz: Geekie of Bruins trying to 'drown out' rumors

Red Wings likely to add before Deadline; Nelson unsure if he'll remain with Islanders

Morgan Geekie with trade deadline bug

© Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There are two days remaining until the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET Friday). Here's a look around the League at the latest Deadline doings:

Boston Bruins

While the trade of forward Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday could have served as a wake-up call for the Bruins, it didn't translate to their play against the Nashville Predators, in a 6-3 loss at TD Garden.

The Bruins (28-27-8) instead failed to make up ground against an opponent that has the third-worst record in the NHL.

"You do your best to block those kind of things out," forward Morgan Geekie said of the Frederic trade. "But I've been here for a couple years and got to know 'Fred' really well. Guys have been here much longer and knew Fred when he was drafted. He's a great person and it's always tough when that happens. But you see it's a business. I think a lot of people forget we're human too and it's tough to see one of your good friends go. It definitely affected us, I would say, a little bit."

Geekie is another player who has trade potential. The forward can be a restricted free agent at the end of what has been a second-straight career season for him. He has 33 points (20 goals, 13 assists). In his past 32 games, Geekie has 24 points (16 goals, eight assists).

"I think when you're in it, you're very anxious for it to happen and then when something happens, you kind of dread it for the next couple of days," Geekie said. "Everybody knows that this time of year is tough for everybody. It's not fun when you're sellers and a little more fun when you're buyers. It's just something you try to drown out."

Top candidates to be moved before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

You May Also Like

Top candidates to be moved before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

Detroit Red Wings

Will the Red Wings add prior to the Trade Deadline?

First, coach Todd McLellan said, they need to win with what they have.

The Red Wings certainly have made a push, getting their team in the mix for a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. They are tied with the New York Rangers for the second wild card but failed to pick up any points in a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. It was their third straight loss and fifth in seventh games (2-4-1).

"I know that [general manager Steve Yzerman] believes in this group and that he wants to do whatever he can to help this group," McLellan said. "But the players that put the jerseys on have to get the job done. We aren't sitting in the coaches' room; the players shouldn't be sitting in the locker room, thinking that the cavalry is coming. They've clearly shown to each other that they have the ability to win some games and string things out. A lot of things have to go right -- they have to play well. But we have a lot of tools in that locker room right now."

New York Islanders

Brock Nelson's future with the Islanders is unclear, with the NHL Trade Deadline approaching and his contract expiring after this season.

But when asked if he took in the scene on Tuesday after what could possibly have been his last game with the Islanders, he said, "I don't think I did that."

"I think it was still just a game," Nelson said. "I truly mean that and I know that there's a lot more that goes into it and a lot of different things going on in terms of noise and scenarios and what not."

Nelson, who has played all 901 of his career games for New York, is in the final year of a six-year contract. He has 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) in 61 games this season and had a goal and an assist on Tuesday in a 3-2 win against the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets.

"I know I'm still playing at a high level and I'm just worried about trying to help the team here and I wasn't thinking too sentimental in terms of anything here and it was just another game," Nelson said. "I had my kids here, they love coming. They came, saw some warmups. They loved it and I tried to just go about it like I have every other game."

The win put the Islanders (28-26-7) five points back of the New York Rangers for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with four teams ahead of them.

"I have no idea what's going to happen at this moment," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. "It's been a little bit of a roller coaster. We win some, we lose some. There's days you want to buy. There's days you want to sell. But it's up to (general manager) Lou (Lamoriello) to decide whatever he feels is the right decision for the franchise."

NHL.com independent correspondent Stefen Rosner contributed to this report

Related Content

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Fantasy spin: 2025 NHL Trade Deadline preview

Zizing ‘Em Up: Golden Knights GM discusses philosophy as Trade Deadline nears 

Knight to begin new chapter with Blackhawks after trade from Panthers

Trade Deadline brings unique challenges for coaches to navigate

Stars may add more before Trade Deadline after acquiring Granlund, Ceci

Seth Jones traded to Panthers by Blackhawks for Knight, 1st-round pick

Lindgren, Vesey traded to Avalanche by Rangers for de Haan, Parssinen, draft picks

Latest News

Ovechkin launches ‘The GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer’

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues Gretzky chase when Capitals visit Rangers

Olivier signs 6-year, $18 million contract with Blue Jackets

Zuccarello has goal, assist, Wild hold off Kraken

Evans signs 4-year, $11.4 million contract with Canadiens

Frederic traded to Oilers by Bruins in 3-team deal

Ducks score 4 goals in 1st, ease past Oilers

Lehkonen scores twice, Avalanche top Penguins for 3rd straight win

Harley's goal with 5 seconds left gives Stars win against Devils

Kucherov, Hedman propel Lightning past Blue Jackets

Nelson, Islanders send Jets to 3rd straight loss

Stars trade for Granlund, Ceci strengthens chances at Stanley Cup

Mailbag: Avalanche, Red Wings, Panthers among teams under pressure to make trades before Deadline

Sharks score 4 in 3rd, pull away from Sabres

Zary gets 2 goals, Flames defeat Flyers to end 3-game skid

Hurricanes edge Red Wings, hand them 3rd straight loss

Predators pull away in 3rd, defeat slumping Bruins

Former Humboldt Bronco Matechuk drops puck before Avalanche game