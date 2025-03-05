NHL Trade Buzz: Geekie of Bruins trying to 'drown out' rumors

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There are two days remaining until the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET Friday). Here's a look around the League at the latest Deadline doings:
Boston Bruins
While the trade of forward Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday could have served as a wake-up call for the Bruins, it didn't translate to their play against the Nashville Predators, in a 6-3 loss at TD Garden.
The Bruins (28-27-8) instead failed to make up ground against an opponent that has the third-worst record in the NHL.
"You do your best to block those kind of things out," forward Morgan Geekie said of the Frederic trade. "But I've been here for a couple years and got to know 'Fred' really well. Guys have been here much longer and knew Fred when he was drafted. He's a great person and it's always tough when that happens. But you see it's a business. I think a lot of people forget we're human too and it's tough to see one of your good friends go. It definitely affected us, I would say, a little bit."
Geekie is another player who has trade potential. The forward can be a restricted free agent at the end of what has been a second-straight career season for him. He has 33 points (20 goals, 13 assists). In his past 32 games, Geekie has 24 points (16 goals, eight assists).
"I think when you're in it, you're very anxious for it to happen and then when something happens, you kind of dread it for the next couple of days," Geekie said. "Everybody knows that this time of year is tough for everybody. It's not fun when you're sellers and a little more fun when you're buyers. It's just something you try to drown out."
Detroit Red Wings
Will the Red Wings add prior to the Trade Deadline?
First, coach Todd McLellan said, they need to win with what they have.
The Red Wings certainly have made a push, getting their team in the mix for a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. They are tied with the New York Rangers for the second wild card but failed to pick up any points in a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. It was their third straight loss and fifth in seventh games (2-4-1).
"I know that [general manager Steve Yzerman] believes in this group and that he wants to do whatever he can to help this group," McLellan said. "But the players that put the jerseys on have to get the job done. We aren't sitting in the coaches' room; the players shouldn't be sitting in the locker room, thinking that the cavalry is coming. They've clearly shown to each other that they have the ability to win some games and string things out. A lot of things have to go right -- they have to play well. But we have a lot of tools in that locker room right now."
New York Islanders
Brock Nelson's future with the Islanders is unclear, with the NHL Trade Deadline approaching and his contract expiring after this season.
But when asked if he took in the scene on Tuesday after what could possibly have been his last game with the Islanders, he said, "I don't think I did that."
"I think it was still just a game," Nelson said. "I truly mean that and I know that there's a lot more that goes into it and a lot of different things going on in terms of noise and scenarios and what not."
Nelson, who has played all 901 of his career games for New York, is in the final year of a six-year contract. He has 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) in 61 games this season and had a goal and an assist on Tuesday in a 3-2 win against the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets.
"I know I'm still playing at a high level and I'm just worried about trying to help the team here and I wasn't thinking too sentimental in terms of anything here and it was just another game," Nelson said. "I had my kids here, they love coming. They came, saw some warmups. They loved it and I tried to just go about it like I have every other game."
The win put the Islanders (28-26-7) five points back of the New York Rangers for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with four teams ahead of them.
"I have no idea what's going to happen at this moment," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. "It's been a little bit of a roller coaster. We win some, we lose some. There's days you want to buy. There's days you want to sell. But it's up to (general manager) Lou (Lamoriello) to decide whatever he feels is the right decision for the franchise."
NHL.com independent correspondent Stefen Rosner contributed to this report