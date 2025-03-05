NHL Trade Buzz: Geekie of Bruins trying to 'drown out' rumors

Boston Bruins

While the trade of forward Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday could have served as a wake-up call for the Bruins, it didn't translate to their play against the Nashville Predators, in a 6-3 loss at TD Garden.

The Bruins (28-27-8) instead failed to make up ground against an opponent that has the third-worst record in the NHL.

"You do your best to block those kind of things out," forward Morgan Geekie said of the Frederic trade. "But I've been here for a couple years and got to know 'Fred' really well. Guys have been here much longer and knew Fred when he was drafted. He's a great person and it's always tough when that happens. But you see it's a business. I think a lot of people forget we're human too and it's tough to see one of your good friends go. It definitely affected us, I would say, a little bit."

Geekie is another player who has trade potential. The forward can be a restricted free agent at the end of what has been a second-straight career season for him. He has 33 points (20 goals, 13 assists). In his past 32 games, Geekie has 24 points (16 goals, eight assists).

"I think when you're in it, you're very anxious for it to happen and then when something happens, you kind of dread it for the next couple of days," Geekie said. "Everybody knows that this time of year is tough for everybody. It's not fun when you're sellers and a little more fun when you're buyers. It's just something you try to drown out."