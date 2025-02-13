Blues acquire Andonovski in trade with Penguins

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired forward Corey Andonovski from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Mathias Laferriere.

Andonovski will report to the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Andonovski, 25, has dressed in 27 games for the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season, posting five points (three goals, two assists) and 15 penalty minutes. Overall, the Uxbridge, Ontario, native has totaled 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists) and 182 penalty minutes in 157 career AHL regular-season games.

Laferriere, 24, was originally drafted by the Blues in the sixth round, 169th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The Montreal, Quebec, native has recorded 70 points (21 goals, 49 assists) and 62 penalty minutes in 207 career AHL regular-season games.