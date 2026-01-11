McDavid extends point streak to 18 games, but Kings edge Oilers in shootout

Corey Perry, Andre Lee and Alex Laferriere scored for the Kings (19-15-10), who were playing the second of back-to-back games and third in four nights.

“I think the back to backs test the character of your team, those are back to backs. We got in really late last night, you can kind of build in an excuse a little bit, but we don’t do that,” said Kings head coach Jim Hiller, whose team was coming off a 5-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. “We haven’t done that, and I’m just really proud of the effort. It was a hard-fought game last night despite the score.

“Get in late, first time against Edmonton, and we came out from the drop of the puck ready to play.”

Brandt Clarke had two assists, and Anton Forsberg made 21 saves. Adrian Kempe scored the lone goal of the shootout.

“It was a huge character win for us, a couple of huge guys out of our lineup,” Laferriere said. “A tough game last night, and then to come in here into a barn that’s pretty hard to win in, and play like that. It was a great game.

“We don’t win that game without ‘Forsy’ too. I thought he played unbelievable, stood on his head for us there and gave us a chance to win it in the end. It was a huge team win.”