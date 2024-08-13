Glass traded to Penguins by Predators

Cody Glass was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Nashville received forward prospect Jordan Frasca in exchange for Glass, a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Glass had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 41 regular-season games last season and did not play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 25-year-old forward is entering the final season of a two-year, $5 million contract ($2.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Predators on July 1, 2023, and can become a restricted free agent after the season.

The first-ever NHL Draft selection by the Vegas Golden Knights (No. 6 in 2017), Glass has 71 points (29 goals, 42 assists) in 187 regular-season games for the Predators and Golden Knights and no points in three playoff games.

Frasca was signed by the Penguins as an undrafted free agent on March 1, 2022. The 23-year-old had no points in three games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, and 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 40 games with Wheeling of the ECHL last season. He is yet to make his NHL debut.

Pittsburgh (38-32-12) finished fifth in the Metropolitan Division last season and failed to make the playoffs for the second straight season after qualifying in 16 straight.

Nashville (47-30-5) finished as the first wild card in the Western Conference last season and lost to the Vancouver Canucks in six games in the first round. The Predators signed unrestricted free agent forwards Steven Stamkos (four years, $32 million) and Jonathan Marchessault (five years, $27.5 million), and defenseman Brady Skjei (seven years, $49 million) to contracts on July 1. They also signed goalie Juuse Saros to an eight-year, $61.92 million contract on July 1 which begins with the 2025-26 season.