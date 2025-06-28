Spence traded to Senators by Kings for 2 draft picks

Jordan Spence was traded to the Ottawa Senators by the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday for a third-round pick (No. 67) in the 2025 NHL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 24-year-old defenseman had 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) in 79 regular-season games this season and one goal in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Spence can become a restricted free agent July 1.

Selected by the Kings in the fourth round (No. 95) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Spence has 61 points (eight goals, 53 assists) in 180 NHL games and two points (one goal, one assist) in 13 playoff games.

Spence was fourth among Los Angeles defensemen in scoring this season and has one season left on the two-year, $3 million ($1.5 million average annual value) contract he signed with the Kings on Aug. 1, 2024.