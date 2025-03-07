Canes Acquire Mark Jankowski From Nashville

Carolina trades fifth-round selection for former first-round pick

3.7.25 Janko
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired forward Mark Jankowski from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.

“Mark adds size and depth to our team down the middle,” said Tulsky. “His addition gives our coaches more lineup flexibility for the stretch run and the playoffs.”

Jankowski, 30, is in his ninth NHL season and has totaled nine points (4g, 5a) in 41 games for the Predators. The Hamilton, Ont, native was originally selected by the Calgary Flames in the first round, 21st overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft. Jankowski (6’4”, 212 lbs.) established career highs with Calgary in 2018-29, registering 14 goals and 18 assists (32 points). Prior to turning professional, he played four seasons with Providence College, winning an NCAA championship with the Friars in 2015.

