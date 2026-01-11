Holmstrom propels Islanders to OT win against Wild

Scores 2nd of game at 1:34 after Cizikas ties it with short-handed goal

Islanders at Wild | Recap

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Simon Holmstrom had two goals and an assist, including the game-winner at 1:34 of overtime, and the New York Islanders defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday.

On the winning goal, Holmstrom drove past Matt Boldy toward the net, went to his backhand and pushed a shot through Filip Gustavsson’s pads.

Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves, and Tony DeAngelo had two assists for the Islanders (25-15-5), who have a four-game point streak (3-0-1).

Quinn Hughes had three assists, and Ben Jones scored his first NHL goal for the Wild (26-11-9), who have lost three of their past four (1-1-2). Gustavsson made 23 saves.

Jones, playing his 49th NHL game, gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 2:51 of the first period when he scored in front with a deflection of a pass from Brock Faber.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau was credited with the goal that tied it 1-1 at 4:18. Minnesota forward Marcus Johansson tried to clear a rebound and inadvertently pushed the puck into the net instead, with Pageau being the last Islanders player to touch it.

Boldy put the Wild ahead 2-1 on a 5-on-3 power play at 15:25. He scored with a one-timer from the right face-off dot off a Hughes feed.

Holmstrom pulled New York back even at 2-2, scoring with a slap shot through traffic at 1:29 of the second period.

Kirill Kaprizov then put the Wild in front 3-2 at 8:26, converting on a snap shot from a sharp angle to the glove side off a cross-ice pass from Daemon Hunt. It was Kaprizov’s 25th goal of the season.

Casey Cizikas tied it 3-3 with a short-handed goal at 19:34. He finished a 2-on-1 off a pass from Holmstrom by putting a backhand around Gustavsson at the right post.

Latest News

Forsling, Verhaeghe each has 2 points, Panthers edge Senators

Hurricanes rally in 3rd period, defeat Kraken for 4th straight win

Commesso makes 36 saves for 1st NHL win, Blackhawks blank Predators

Woll, Nylander help Maple Leafs shut out Canucks, run point streak to 9

Quinn scores twice, Sabres hold off Ducks for 3rd straight win

Gibson, DeBrincat power Red Wings past Canadiens

Kucherov gets 4 points, Lightning defeat Flyers for 9th straight win

Miner, Avalanche shut out Blue Jackets, extend home point streak to 21

Toffoli scores twice, Sharks complete comeback against Stars in OT

Red Wings van Riemsdyk dresses up as Batman for son’s 4th birthday

Cooley makes 27 saves, Flames end Penguins' 6-game winning streak

NHL Status Report: Slavin returns from upper-body injury for Hurricanes against Kraken

Rantanen bats puck in midair for impressive goal 

Khusnutdinov scores 4, Zacha gets 3 for 1st NHL hat tricks, Bruins ease past Rangers

NBA analyst Nash was inspired by Gretzky, shows off hockey skills

Broberg signs 6-year, $48 million contract with Blues

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL unveils climate-controlled tent for Stadium Series rink build