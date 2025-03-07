Senators Acquire Zetterlund, Robins, from Sharks

The Ottawa Senators have announced that the team has acquired forward Fabian Zetterlund, forward Tristen Robins and a 2025 fourth round pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Noah Gregor, forward Zack Ostapchuk and a 2025 second round pick.

Coming to Ottawa is Fabian Zetterlund. The 25-year old was drafted 63rd overall by the New Jersey Devils in the third round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 64 games with the Sharks this season, Zetterlund has 17 goals and 19 assists for a 36-point total which saw him ranked fourth on the Sharks in points. The Karlstad, Sweden, native has skated in 227 NHL games over his career, split between the Sharks and New Jersey Devils, and has totalled 50 goals and 61 assists for 111 points.

Tristen Robins, 23, was drafted 56th overall by the Sharks in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The forward, 23, has played in 41 games this season with the Sharks’ AHL affiliate the San Jose Barracuda. In that span, he has scored seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points. In 149 career AHL games, all with the Barracudas, Robins has totalled 74 points in the form of 31 goals and 43 assists. Additionally, Robins has played in three NHL games with the Sharks during the 2022-23 season.

Heading San Jose’s way is a strong, young forward in Zack Ostapchuk. The forward, 21, was drafted 39th overall by the Senators in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. In 43 games spent with Ottawa this season, Ostapchuk tallied one goal and three assists. In an additional 15 games with the Senators’ AHL affiliate in Belleville, the Edmonton, Alberta, native recorded two goals and nine assists for 11 points. In 84 career AHL games, Ostapchuk has 19 goals and 20 assists (39 points). He has played in 50 NHL games for the Senators as well, with all four of his points coming this season.

Also joining the Sharks will be forward Noah Gregor. It will be a reunion between Gregor and the Sharks, as the 26-year old was drafted 111th overall by the Sharks in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The Beaumont, Alberta native signed with the Senators on July 1, 2024. Gregor played in 40 games for the Senators this season, scoring four goals and adding two assists for six points. In 281 career NHL games split between the Senators, Sharks and Toronto Maple Leafs, Gregor has totalled 69 points in the form of 36 goals and 33 assists.

Additionally, there will be an exchange of two picks between the Senators and Sharks. Ottawa will send their 2025 second round pick to San Jose in exchange for the Sharks’ 2025 fourth round pick.

The Senators will return to play at home tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. ET when they take on the New York Rangers. It will be fans’ first chance to see their newest Senators suit up for the team. Tickets to the game are available HERE for purchase.