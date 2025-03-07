Devils Acquire Cholowski | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils have acquired defenseman Dennis Cholowski in a trade with the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Adam Beckman. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils’ Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon. Cholowski will report to New Jersey.

Cholowski, 27, has split the season in New York (33 games, 3g-7a, 12:48 TOI, per game, 30 blocks) and its American Hockey League affiliate in Bridgeport (six games, 1g). He has played in 150 career NHL games with Detroit, Seattle, Washington and the Islanders. He made his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings on October 4, 2018, against Columbus. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound defenseman tallied his first NHL point, a goal, in his NHL debut.

Before Cholowski signed a one-year contract ($775,000 salary cap hit) with the Islanders this past offseason, he spent parts of three seasons with Detroit (2018-19 to 2020-21) and then was claimed by Seattle in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Washington claimed the lefthanded shot off waivers in October of 2021, but Seattle later reacquired him off waivers from Washington on Feb. 9, 2022. Cholowski has recorded 40 career points (13g-27a) and logged a career-high seven goals and nine assists for 16 points during his rookie season with Detroit.

Born on Feb. 15, 1998, in Langley, British Columbia, the Red Wings selected Cholowski with the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Beckman was skating in his first season with the Devils organization after he was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild for Graeme Clarke on June 21, 2024. The forward spent the entire duration of 2024-25 with New Jersey’s American Hockey League affiliate in Utica and had 33 points (13g-20a).